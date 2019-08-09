Postcards show the meaning of your place at Wakefield Cathedral

A new postcard display at Wakefield Cathedral is offering residents the chance to share photos of their favourite places.

Members of the public are encouraged to submit photos of their favourite locations to be displayed in the exhibit, including postcards from summer holidays.

The exhibit, called Favourite Places: Favourite Journeys, has already begun, but will continue to expand as more images are submitted.

It comes as the Cathedral celebrates the return of Boundary, a series of 60 photos which represent a complete view of the Wakefield District boundary.

Artist Tony Wade said: “I’m excited to bring Boundary back to Wakefield Cathedral and really pleased it made a connection with so many people when it was here last.

“I think it’s important we remember and celebrate journeys and places that mean something to us and I’m looking forward to reading about journeys others have made and displaying them in the cathedral.”

For a chance to feature your favourite place in the display, submit a photo or postcard to admin@wakefield-cathedral.org.uk, or hand in the photo to the Cathedral Shop.

Photos can be submitted with a line of text explaining their significance, though this is not compulsory.

Boundary will run until Saturday 17 August. Favourite Places: Favourite Journeys will run until September.