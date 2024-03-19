People have been sharing where they think the worst potholes are around the district.People have been sharing where they think the worst potholes are around the district.
People have been sharing where they think the worst potholes are around the district.

Pothole Watch: 17 of the worst potholes in and around Wakefield

Residents and motorists have spoken about where they believe the biggest and worst potholes are around the district.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

Roads across the UK are littered with potholes and if you hit one it can have a serious and costly impact on your car.

Readers have decribed how they have suffered tyre blow outs and other issues due to damaged roads.

We asked where the worst ones in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are and here’s what they said:

Blacker Lane has been mentioned many times for having a nasty pothole. One person said he has had two separate tyre blow outs because of it.

1. Blacker Lane

Blacker Lane has been mentioned many times for having a nasty pothole. One person said he has had two separate tyre blow outs because of it. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Baxtergate in Pontefract.

2. Baxtergate

Baxtergate in Pontefract. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
George A Green Road is 'absolutely riddled' with potholes according to readers.

3. George A Green Road

George A Green Road is 'absolutely riddled' with potholes according to readers. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Teall Street in Ossett was identified as a pothole problem area.

4. Teall Street

Teall Street in Ossett was identified as a pothole problem area. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldResidentsPontefractCastleford