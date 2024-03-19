Roads across the UK are littered with potholes and if you hit one it can have a serious and costly impact on your car.

Readers have decribed how they have suffered tyre blow outs and other issues due to damaged roads.

We asked where the worst ones in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are and here’s what they said:

1 . Blacker Lane Blacker Lane has been mentioned many times for having a nasty pothole. One person said he has had two separate tyre blow outs because of it. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . George A Green Road George A Green Road is 'absolutely riddled' with potholes according to readers. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Teall Street Teall Street in Ossett was identified as a pothole problem area. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales