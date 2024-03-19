Roads across the UK are littered with potholes and if you hit one it can have a serious and costly impact on your car.
Readers have decribed how they have suffered tyre blow outs and other issues due to damaged roads.
1. Blacker Lane
Blacker Lane has been mentioned many times for having a nasty pothole. One person said he has had two separate tyre blow outs because of it. Photo: Google Maps
2. Baxtergate
Baxtergate in Pontefract. Photo: Google Maps
3. George A Green Road
George A Green Road is 'absolutely riddled' with potholes according to readers. Photo: Google Maps
4. Teall Street
Teall Street in Ossett was identified as a pothole problem area. Photo: Google Maps