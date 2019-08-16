Power cut leaves 1,000 Wakefield properties without electricity

More than 1,000 properties in Wakefield have been left without power this morning.

The power cut, caused by an unexpected problem with cables and equipment, has left 1,090 homes in Lupset and Flanshaw without power.

The majority of affected homes are in the WF1 and WF2 postcode areas, though some issues have also been reported in Eastmoor.

Northern Powergrid said the power cut had first been reported at 8.45am. They estimated that power would be restored by 10.15am.

In a statement, Northern Powergrid said: "For this type of power cut we normally restore power to 90% of our customers in about 90 minutes."

Earlier this week, power cuts were reported in Castleford, South Kirkby and Outwood.

