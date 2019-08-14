Power cut leaves 1,000 Wakefield properties without power

More than 1,000 Wakefield properties have been left in the dark after an unexpected power cut in Wakefield this morning.

Northern Powergrid said that 1,090 properties were without power due to an "unexpected problem with the cables or equipment" that serve the area.

The affected houses are in the WF1 and WF3 postcodes. A number of properties in Outwood and Stanley are among those impacted by the cut.

The power cut was first reported shortly after 10.04am, and it is estimated that power will be restored by 11.45am.

In a statement, Northern Powergrid said: "For this type of power cut we normally restore power to 90% of our customers in about 90 minutes."

