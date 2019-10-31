Power cut leaves 600 Wakefield homes in the dark

More than 600 homes have been left without power after an unexpected power cut in Wakefield this morning.

According to the Northern Powergrid website, the majority of affected houses are in Pledwick and Newmillerdam.

A total of 639 properties are without power while engineers work to restore power.

In a statement, the company said: "Hi to all out customers in WF2, there is an unexpected power cut affected 639 properties in your area.

"For this type of power cut we normally restore power to 90% of our customers in about 90 minutes.

"We currently estimate your power will be back on by 2pm."

Further updates will be issued on the Northern Powergrid website and Twitter.