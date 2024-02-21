Powerful documentary on experiences of children living with alcohol-dependent parents to be screened in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Created by John Taylor, who works at Turning Point as a families and friends lead, the film ‘The 1 in 5’ highlights that one in five children in the UK, an estimated three million children, live with a parent who drinks too much.

Taylor shares his personal experiences of growing up with a mother who struggled with alcohol issues and how it led to his own battles with alcohol in adult life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also speaks to other people affected by similar issues and explores how children who live with problem drinkers deal with negative effects on their mental health, relationships, careers, and overall wellbeing and functioning.

The powerful documentary looks at the lifelong impact on children living with alcohol-dependent parents.

John will be joined at the screening by colleagues from Turning Point Inspiring Families service along with people and services working in the educational sector that work closely with young people.

It’s hoped the documentary can help those in the education sector reflect and recognise the tell-tale signs and provide adequate support to children/young people who may feel unsafe or disoriented due to the impact of alcohol dependency on parents or loved ones.

Taylor said he made the documentary, which is follow-up to his award-wining book, ‘Alcohol Stole My Mum’, to help others who might be going through what he went through as a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I grew up with an alcoholic mother and violent father and dealt with the trauma of my childhood by spiralling into my own drink and drug addiction.

Created by John Taylor, who works at Turning Point as a Families and Friends lead, the film titled, The 1 in 5, highlights that one in five children in the UK, an estimated 3 million children, live with a parent who drinks too much.

"In 2003, I ended up in the North London Priory in Southgate because of my addictions facing the dilemma,

“Did I want to stop drinking and using drugs and see my young daughters grow up or did I want to be like my mother?

“My mother and father died years ago and I would not have written my book if they were still alive. They were both flawed people who grew up in alcoholic homes and just passed their issues down to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By stopping drinking I was able to stop the cycle of addiction being passed on to my children.

“The documentary is for the millions of children worldwide who are growing up with or have grown up in an alcoholic home with alcoholic parents to help them realise they are not alone.

"I am hoping to raise awareness also for men's mental health because I talk openly about my own mental breakdown and recovery and was the main reason why I trained as a counsellor.”

After the screening, Taylor will conduct a workshop/interactive session on the importance of storytelling.

‘The 1 in 5’ will be shown on Tuesday, February 27 from 9.30am-noon at Socialicious Recovery Hub, 1a Westmorland Street, Wakefield.