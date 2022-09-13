Pregnant girlfriend of Castleford man who died during football match will name their unborn baby after him

Jamie with girlfriend Leah Hayes and her daughter, Evelyn.

Jamie Harper, 34, was airlifted to hospital after he took ill at a five-a-side football centre in Leeds on Sunday, just four days after moving in with his girlfriend Leah Hayes, 24.

He died a short time later – less than two weeks after sharing his exciting news on social media.

It is believed Jamie, a chef at Wetherspoon’s Winter Seam pub in Castleford, suffered a heart attack while taking part in a charity five-a-side tournament with workmates.

Jamie Harper was excited at becoming a dad.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leah said Jamie was 'so excited' to become a father for the first time and she had no doubts that he'd make a great dad.

And Leah, already mum to four-year-old Evelyn, revealed that whether the child is a boy or girl, she will name them after their dad.

Leah, who is 14 weeks pregnant, said: "We were talking about baby names, but I've decided I'm going to name the baby after him and call it Jamie. It's the only choice now.

"He'd just moved in that Thursday, he'd moved all his stuff into my house.

"He was going to adopt my daughter, she'd started calling him dad.

"He was so excited to be a dad, it's all he'd ever wanted was to have children and have a family.

"His last words to me were 'make sure you have something to eat for the baby, it's going to be a strong rugby player one day.

"I told him to have a good day and message me when he could."

Leah found out the tragic news after her mum rang her after seeing tributes pouring in for Jamie on social media.

They told her he'd suffered a heart attack, but an autopsy would have to be done to discover what caused it.

Leah added: “ never complained of any health issue. He never said anything about his heart.

"He was quite fit and healthy, he did the charity football game every year since he'd worked there."

The couple had been together since February when rugby-mad Jamie took her to a Castleford Tigers match for their first date after they'd met through a mutual friend.

She said: “This was the happiest I'd ever been and it's all been taken away so quickly.

"He was the first loving man I'd ever met. He would always go out of his way to help people, no matter what.”

A fundraising page has been set up to give Jamie, who followed rugby league team Castleford home and away, a fitting send off.

"Nothing got in the way of his rugby, he was there every week, he followed them home and away. The only time I'd see him upset is if they lost a game.

"He'd already bought lots of Cas-themed stuff for the baby."

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Jamie Harper and offer our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues for their very tragic loss.

“Jamie was a valued member of the team at the Winter Seam pub in Castleford and will be sorely missed by the team.”