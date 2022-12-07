Hepworth House, operated by Ideal Carehomes, is one of seven residential and dementia care homes in England to be rated ‘outstanding’ in all five areas on inspection, which are designed to ensure that care homes are safe, caring, effective, responsive, and well-led.

During the visit, CQC inspectors observed the residents’ experience in the home. They spoke to several residents, their families, and staff members, seeking feedback on the service the care home offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the resulting report from the CQC, Hepworth House was found to be focused on the safety and happiness of its residents, commending the staff’s passion for providing compassionate and dignified care.

Staff, residents and residents families spoke highly of the care home at City Field Court, Stanley, Wakefield, throughout the CQC inspection about how important the home is and all the vital work the home does.

Inspectors noted that the home promotes an ‘open, honest, friendly and welcoming culture’ for staff, residents, and their families, driving high-quality, person-centred care.

One staff member said, ‘I feel like I am needed, wanted, and valued and so do [our residents]. All the managers are supportive, and I would be happy for my own relatives to live here.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident commented: ‘Staff do anything you would like them too, they are good, caring people. They are very patient, and they ask if there is anything I am worried about.’

Regarding safety in the home, the report highlighted how ‘extremely proactive’ staff were in keeping residents protected and comfortable, whilst treating them with kindness and consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hepworth House at City Field Court, Stanley, Wakefield, has achieved an "outstanding" grade in its most recent CQC inspection

Inspectors also found that the residents living at Hepworth House at City Field Court, Stanley, were supported to maintain their values and felt ‘truly respected and valued as individuals’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident, who said she had missed having her own garden, spoke about how the care staff had given her the opportunity to get involved in designing the home’s garden.

She said: ‘I made the decision to move to this care home, and one thing I missed was my garden. I now feel like have my own garden at Hepworth House! I had a say in choosing the flowers and bushes. I have had a lilac bush in every house I have lived in, and now I have one here. The lilac bush flowers were in mine and my mother's wedding bouquet, so they're very special to me.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheila Grant, CQC Head of Inspection for Adult Social Care, said: “When we inspected Hepworth House, we were extremely impressed by the level of support people received and found a service that provided outstanding care in all five key questions of safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Hepworth House, based in City Field Court, Stanley, Wakefield, is viewed by the CQC as one of the best care homes in the country

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To achieve an outstanding rating is a huge achievement. The whole team deserve to be congratulated for all their hard work and commitment.”

Home manager, Helen Batty, said she was thrilled with the outcome of the inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I am immensely proud of everyone that has contributed to this outstanding report.

"Thank you to our incredible team at Hepworth House for their continued dedication to providing the very best person-centred care and to our amazing residents and their families for their unwavering support. We couldn’t have done it without you,” she said.