Prince Of Wales Hospice: Afternoon tea and bath bomb event being held on Mother's Day to raise much needed funds

The Prince of Wales Hospice are inviting you and your loved ones to an amazing Afternoon Tea with a Bath Bomb Making class on Sunday March 19 for Mother’s Day.

By Daniel Camenzuli
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The event, which will run from noon to 5pm, will be held at the Hospitality Suite in The Millennium Stadium, Featherstone and will include a selection of sandwiches, homemade scones, jam and clotted cream, assorted mini cakes, tea and coffee. The bar will be open to buy other drinks.

Tickets are £20, or £15 for under 12s. You can also donate £10 and pay it forward for a patient to have an afternoon tea at the hospice.

To book visit pwh.org.uk/events. The event is sponsored by Motorpoint and Yopa - the bath bomb making class is provided by Let’s Get Lathered and catering is by The Caring Kitchen.

The event has tickets available now, with money raised going towards the vital work the hospice does
If you have any questions, please call the hospice on 01977 708868 or email [email protected]

The Prince Of Wales hospice is holding an afternoon tea and bath bomb making even to raise much needed funds
