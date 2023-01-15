The Pontefract hospice has partnered with Ison Harrison Solicitors in the town to promote the service and although there is no obligation to do so, supporters will have the opportunity to leave a gift in their will to the charity.

Free Wills Week takes place from Monday February 6 – Friday February 10, 2023 and there are a limited number of appointments available on a first come, first served basis.

It is important to make a will because if you die without a will, there are certain rules which dictate how the money, property or possessions should be allocated. This may not be the way that you would have wished your money and possessions to be distributed. By making a will you can make sure your loved ones are taken care of.

The Prince Of Wales hospice will be hosting several Free Wills weeks throughout the year

Emma Dunnill, Legacy and In Memory Fundraiser said: “We are extremely grateful to partner with Ison Harrison who donate their time and legal expertise to provide this offer. One in four patients at The Prince of Wales Hospice are cared for thanks to gifts left in wills.

“A gift in will is an extremely generous, thoughtful and caring way to give vital funds to the hospice, ensuring good quality specialist care is available for future generations.”

