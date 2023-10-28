News you can trust since 1852
Prince of Wales Hospice shops undergo refresh and renovation

The Prince of Wales Hospice’s charity shops in Pontefract and South Elmsall have undergone transformations.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 28th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
It’s hoped the new look will offer a range of benefits to the community, such as a welcoming atmosphere, varied selection, as well as increased community engagement.

Kevin Hogarth, Retail Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “The Pontefract store, which has been serving its community for the past seven years, needed a more inviting and well-organized space.

​“We have introduced a three shops within a shop concept, facilitating dedicated sections for retro, vintage, and urban clothing and accessories.

A statement from the Hospice said of the renovations that "These shops are also focusing on building a sense of community by promoting fundraising events and wellbeing programs that align with the Hospice’s mission. It's not just about shopping; it's about building connections and supporting charitable causes."
​The South Elmsall store, which had not seen a refurbishment in over a decade, now is looking better than ever, giving a more pleasant and comfortable experience, Mr Hogarth said.

"Additionally, a grant from Wakefield Council was secured to enhance the shops front appearance, making it more appealing to customers.”

