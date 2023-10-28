Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s hoped the new look will offer a range of benefits to the community, such as a welcoming atmosphere, varied selection, as well as increased community engagement.

Kevin Hogarth, Retail Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “The Pontefract store, which has been serving its community for the past seven years, needed a more inviting and well-organized space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​“We have introduced a three shops within a shop concept, facilitating dedicated sections for retro, vintage, and urban clothing and accessories.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the Hospice said of the renovations that "These shops are also focusing on building a sense of community by promoting fundraising events and wellbeing programs that align with the Hospice’s mission. It's not just about shopping; it's about building connections and supporting charitable causes."

​The South Elmsall store, which had not seen a refurbishment in over a decade, now is looking better than ever, giving a more pleasant and comfortable experience, Mr Hogarth said.