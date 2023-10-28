Prince of Wales Hospice shops undergo refresh and renovation
It’s hoped the new look will offer a range of benefits to the community, such as a welcoming atmosphere, varied selection, as well as increased community engagement.
Kevin Hogarth, Retail Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “The Pontefract store, which has been serving its community for the past seven years, needed a more inviting and well-organized space.
“We have introduced a three shops within a shop concept, facilitating dedicated sections for retro, vintage, and urban clothing and accessories.
The South Elmsall store, which had not seen a refurbishment in over a decade, now is looking better than ever, giving a more pleasant and comfortable experience, Mr Hogarth said.
"Additionally, a grant from Wakefield Council was secured to enhance the shops front appearance, making it more appealing to customers.”