The Pontefract hospice will throw open its doors on Wednesday October 12 to welcome the local community and allow people to meet its team, as well as informing people on how they can get involved and volunteer.

There will be information available on how to get involved, as well as details on services that the hospice offers.

The Caring Kitchen will be providing refreshments, and there will be an opportunity to win prizes through events such as a tombola.

The Prince Of Wales Hospice will hold an open day to raise awareness of their work

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will mark Hospice Awareness week, with the hospice also wanting people to “go yellow”, encouraging them to turn themselves and their workplaces yellow to raise awareness of the vital work hospices do.