Prince of Wales Hospice to host open day to help residents understand the work it does for the community
The event, on October 11, has been described by the care home as “informative and engaging” for attendees as the home opens “its doors and hearts” to the public.
The Prince of Wales Hospice is dedicated to providing exceptional palliative care for local people, and this open day is an opportunity for the community to discover the work it does every day.
Whether you are a patient, family member, caregiver or simply interested in learning more about hospice care, this event is for you.
Highlights of the open day include:
Guided tours: The experienced staff will lead informative tours of the hospice facility, showcasing the comfortable environment where patients receive care, and a chance to meet the team.
Q&A opportunity: Have your questions answered by the hospice team in an open and friendly environment. Gain insights into the importance of hospice care and how it can benefit your loved ones.
Complimentary refreshments: Enjoy light refreshments, cake and the opportunity to connect with other attendees who share a similar interest in hospice care.
A hospice spokesperson said: “The Prince of Wales Hospice is committed to providing a warm, caring and dignified environment for people with life-limiting illness and their families.”
"The hospice believes that by opening their doors to the community, they can raise awareness about the vital role hospice care plays in enhancing the lives of people.”