Prince Of Wales Hospice to start Wellbeing programme in effort to benefit locals
The aim behind the scheme is to help residents have the chance to make friends, prepare for eventualities in life, or just general wellbeing meetings.
Joanne Schofield, Director of Clinical Services at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “In addition to providing wellbeing support to our incare patients and their loved ones, we want to offer our expert help to as many people as we can.
"Our vision is to enable everyone in the community to live well and die well knowing their loved ones are supported. And supporting people’s wellbeing plays an important part in this.
“We are here to support people in making the most of their life, we do this by encouraging them to stay physically active, try new things and meet new people.
"Our dedicated and experienced wellbeing team offers a wide range of activities and group sessions. Anyone can come along, not just those who are connected to the Hospice.”
The Prince of Wales Hospice offers the following activities:
Family and Friends Support Group
Coffee and Chat Drop In
Craft Group
Complementary Therapy Group
Chair Exercises for Any Abilities
Wellbeing Information Sessions
‘Putting your ducks in a row’ Future Planning
Managing breathlessness
Reducing the risk of falling at home
Nutrition and wellbeing
Bathing Service
You can find out more about locations and timetable by visiting www.pwh.org.uk/support.
Alternatively, call Jo Dunford, Wellbeing Lead on 01977 781451 or 07825425530.