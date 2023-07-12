News you can trust since 1852
Prince Of Wales Hospice to start Wellbeing programme in effort to benefit locals

The Prince of Wales Hospice has launched its new wellbeing programme offering help and support to the Five Towns.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 12th Jul 2023, 19:30 BST- 1 min read

The aim behind the scheme is to help residents have the chance to make friends, prepare for eventualities in life, or just general wellbeing meetings.

Joanne Schofield, Director of Clinical Services at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “In addition to providing wellbeing support to our incare patients and their loved ones, we want to offer our expert help to as many people as we can.

"Our vision is to enable everyone in the community to live well and die well knowing their loved ones are supported. And supporting people’s wellbeing plays an important part in this.

The Prince of Wales Hospice is advertising Wellbeing sessions for the local community - not just residents familiesThe Prince of Wales Hospice is advertising Wellbeing sessions for the local community - not just residents families
The Prince of Wales Hospice is advertising Wellbeing sessions for the local community - not just residents families
“We are here to support people in making the most of their life, we do this by encouraging them to stay physically active, try new things and meet new people.

"Our dedicated and experienced wellbeing team offers a wide range of activities and group sessions. Anyone can come along, not just those who are connected to the Hospice.”

The Prince of Wales Hospice offers the following activities:

 Family and Friends Support Group

The activities available range from wellbeing meetings to therapy and moreThe activities available range from wellbeing meetings to therapy and more
The activities available range from wellbeing meetings to therapy and more

 Coffee and Chat Drop In

 Craft Group

 Complementary Therapy Group

 Chair Exercises for Any Abilities

"Our vision is to enable everyone in the community to live well and die well knowing their loved ones are supported." Joanne Schofield, Director of Clinical Services at The Prince of Wales Hospice said"Our vision is to enable everyone in the community to live well and die well knowing their loved ones are supported." Joanne Schofield, Director of Clinical Services at The Prince of Wales Hospice said
"Our vision is to enable everyone in the community to live well and die well knowing their loved ones are supported." Joanne Schofield, Director of Clinical Services at The Prince of Wales Hospice said

 Wellbeing Information Sessions

 ‘Putting your ducks in a row’ Future Planning

 Managing breathlessness

 Reducing the risk of falling at home

 Nutrition and wellbeing

 Bathing Service

You can find out more about locations and timetable by visiting www.pwh.org.uk/support.

Alternatively, call Jo Dunford, Wellbeing Lead on 01977 781451 or 07825425530.

Related topics:Prince of Wales HospicePrince of WalesFive TownsPlanning