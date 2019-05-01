Prison officer and rugby player Martyn Holland found hanged, inquest opening at Wakefield told

A 28-year-old prison officer and amateur rugby league player was found hanged, an inquest opening was told.

Thornhill Trojans player Martyn Holland, of Normanton Street, Horbury, Wakefield was found on the evening of Sunday April 21, an inquest opening at Wakefield was told.

Area coroner Jonathan Leach said Mr Holland was taken by ambulance to Pinderfields Hospital, where he died on April 22.

Mr Leach said Dr Jenny Thomas conducted a post mortem and gave her provisional view of the cause of death as hanging.

Mr Leach adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.

Mr Holland, a former Westgate, Stanley Rangers and Shaw Cross player, was also a member of the prison service rugby league side.

A minute's silence was held ahead of National Conference rugby league matches played during the weekend following his death.

Thornhill Trojans’ Premier Division game at Rochdale Mayfield due to be played that weekend was postponed.