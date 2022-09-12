Proclamation ceremony at Wakefield Town Hall marks the reign of King Charles III

Coun David Jones read The Wakefield Metropolitan District Proclamation at 2pm yesterday on the steps of Wakefield Town Hall, where people gathered to witness the historic event.

It was part of a series of proclamations – or readings - in the formal process of officially proclaiming the new King and his accession to the throne.

The first proclamation was held on Saturday, at St James's Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.

At the meeting, the death of Queen Elizabeth was announced by the Lord President of the Privy Council and a proclamation was read aloud.

The proclamation was then signed by a number of senior figures including the Prime Minister, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the Lord Chancellor.

Wakefield’s proclamation followed the West Yorkshire proclamation that took place in Leeds.

Wakefield’s reading was led by The Mayor and attended by a civic party including the Leader of the Council, Coun Denise Jeffery and civic guests and representatives.

Coun Jones said: “It was a great honour and privilege to read the district’s proclamation, marking the beginning of the reign of King Charles III and his accession to the throne.

“It was wonderful to see our communities come together to take part in a ceremony of great historical significance, to reflect on the sad loss of our longest-serving monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the succession of our new sovereign.”

The Proclamation was followed by the national anthem.

As a mark of respect, the clock tower at Wakefield Town Hall will once again shine in purple on Sunday - the eve of The Queen's funeral.

1. Proclamation ceremony The Mayor of Wakefield prepares for the event. Photo Sales

2. Coun David Jones read The Wakefield Metropolitan District Proclamation at 2pm yesterday on the steps of Wakefield Town Hall, where people gathered to witness the historic event. Photo Sales

3. Many people arrived at the town hall. Photo Sales

4. It was part of a series of proclamations – or readings - in the formal process of officially proclaiming the new King and his accession to the throne. Photo Sales