Project to transform old BHS building into new city museum and library delayed due to asbestos discovery

The project is expected to be set back six months while the hazard is removed from the former retail premises.

Arrangements have been made to begin moving the asbestos next month and the work should be completed by April.

The council is committed to a £12m project to renovate the empty building beside The Ridings Centre after receiving £20m worth of ‘Levelling Up’ funding.

Plans include relocating the city’s museum and library from the Wakefield One building.

Some of the council’s most treasured artworks, which are currently under lock and key, could be put on display there.

The building has been empty since the retailer collapsed in 2016.

A report by Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery, who is also interim portfolio holder for regeneration, states: “The council acquired the former BHS building in May 2021 for conversion into a new hub to accommodate a new city library and museum, relocated from Wakefield One.

“Cultural Services are progressing the design but have been delayed due to significant asbestos discovery and are arranging for safe removal commencing in Feb 2023 – completes April 2023.

“This has put the scheme back six months.”

Darren Byford, who resigned from the regeneration portfolio last month, has previously spoken about the presence of asbestos in the building.

Asked for an update on the building at a full council meeting in September 2021, Coun Byford said: “We do need to do something with it.

“The building is, not to put too fine a point on it, riddled with asbestos from top to bottom.

“We want to be in there as soon as we can.”

At the time, residents complained that the building had become an eyesore.