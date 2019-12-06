PROPERTY: Three-bedroom semi-detached house on popular development

31 Checkstone Avenue, Whitwood, Castleford, WF10 5EN £160,000

This is a generous-size three-bedroom semi-detached house on a popular development close to local amenities such as shops and schools and within easy reach of Castleford town centre.

The accommodation is split over two floors and briefly comprises entrance hall, living room, open-plan kitchen diner with a range of high and low level modern high gloss kitchen units with laminate work surfaces and an inset single bowl stainless steel sink with drainer and mixer tap. There is an integral dishwasher, integral electric oven with four ring gas hob, copper coloured splashbacks and extractor filter hood.

A rear entrance hall gives access to the downstairs WC and an integral garage with power, light and plumbing for an automatic dishwasher with space for a dryer.

To the first floor there are three generous-size bedrooms with the larger bedrooms having built-in wardrobes; and a modern fitted three-piece house bathroom/WC with an over-the-bath shower.

There is off-road parking to the front and the front garden is primarily laid to lawn. The rear garden has a good size patio seating area and steps lead up to a pleasant decked seating area and a lawn.

Richard Kendall estate Agent

01977 808210