Proposals to demolish pensioners' flats

Blocks of flats originally built for the elderly could be demolished, if planning permission is granted.

An application has been submitted to Wakefield Council to bulldoze 23 of the flats on Jaglin Court, off Little Lane, in Featherstone. New dwellings would then be built on the vacant land.

Wakefield District Housing is proposing the move, and as part of the application, explained: “Many of the units are in a poor state of repair.

“The cost of refurbishment to achieve decent homes standards will outweigh the cost of demolition and new build.

“In addition, units are in low demand due to poor design and layout.

“Jaglin Court was an older persons’ scheme, (but) didn’t comply with accessibility or wheelchair standards.

“Also, energy-efficiency rating of the units are low, which contributes to fuel poverty and climate change.”

A decision on the application will be made a later date.