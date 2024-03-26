Lock Lane u10s proudly supported World Down Syndrome Day by wearing odd socks and inviting Ava onto the pitch with them.

Lock Lane u10s took to the field to face Siddal and wore odd socks to support raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day, which was on March 21.

Seven-year-old Ava, who has Down Syndrome, proudly walked onto the pitch to join brother, Archie, who was also celebrating his 10th birthday, and his team mates, presenting the match ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lock Lane u10s coach, Daniel Davitt, said: “Archie is Ava’s hero and was over the moon to have his little sister mascot him on his birthday.