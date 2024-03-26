Proud Ava joins brother's odd sock wearing rugby team to support World Down Syndrome Day
It was a proud moment for little Ava Davitt on Saturday as she joined her brother’s rugby team on the pitch.
Lock Lane u10s took to the field to face Siddal and wore odd socks to support raising awareness for World Down Syndrome Day, which was on March 21.
Seven-year-old Ava, who has Down Syndrome, proudly walked onto the pitch to join brother, Archie, who was also celebrating his 10th birthday, and his team mates, presenting the match ball.
Lock Lane u10s coach, Daniel Davitt, said: “Archie is Ava’s hero and was over the moon to have his little sister mascot him on his birthday.
"I’d just like to thank all the team for helping us support such a brilliant cause.”