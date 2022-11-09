Following delays due to the weather, the new children’s play area at Thornes Park is due to be completed on Friday, November 25.

Lupset and Thornes councillor Michael Graham confirmed that work is progressing well on the giant unit at the park, with one slide already installed and the larger slide to follow shortly.

He said that path works and block works in the extended area were ongoing with the picnic benches now installed.

The safety surfacing and floor graphics in the toddler section are also almost finished.

When completed, there will be an inclusive swing seat and basket swing, a roundabout which can be used by everyone, including wheelchair users, and low-level sensory panels.

The play area will also have a train-themed toddler area, a ‘giant’s unit’ nearly 9m tall and, linking in with the history of Thornes Park being the site of Wakefield Castle, will also feature a motte and bailey castle-styled area with embankment tube slide and a double zip line.

Coun Jack Hemingway, cabinet member for environment and climate change, previously told the Wakefield Express: “I’m really excited to see the new play area come to life and want to thank residents for their patience, both while we’ve put plans together and while the work is carried out.

“I hope people agree that it will be worth the wait. It will be a valuable facility for families in our district to meet, socialise and take part in healthy outdoor activity.

"We’ve really thought carefully about the design, listening to what residents have told us, and an inclusive swing seat in Thornes Park is only the beginning.

“Our aim is for more inclusive play areas for all children.”

The investment is part of £1m million funding Wakefield Council committed to improving Thornes Park, which is one of the most well-used parks in the district and park of a wider programme of improvements to parks across the district.