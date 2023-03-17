This could include paying for training schemes, course equipment, funding childcare or securing a bus pass to travel to college.

In your application you'll be asked to show how funding will improve your employment opportunities and wellbeing, as well as about your relevant skills and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the application deadline, WDH's Foundation panel decides which applications can be funded. You'll find out whether your application has been successful or not around a month after the deadline.

WDH residents are able to apply for a grant of up to £1,500 to go towards education or career progression.

Applications are now open and will close on Saturday, April 1 and the fund will reopen on Friday, June 30 and will close on Sunday, October 1 2023.

If you would like to make an emergency request or discuss other support, contact WDH’s community employment advisors by emailing [email protected] or contact the customer insight team on 01977788758.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad