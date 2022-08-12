£2.2million worth of drugs seized in Wakefield

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One year after it’s launch with £1.67m of Home Office Funding, police working with Project ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery) have made 65 arrests for drug possession and dealing, helping to break the business model driving the illegal drug trade and protecting vulnerable people.

In that time 514 people have been helped in to treatment.

Nearly £2.2million worth of drugs have been seized in the last year by West Yorkshire Police as part of the project.

The project set up to break the cycle of drug addiction is helping to rid Wakefield’s streets of drug dealing and narcotics abuse.

Through the use of Drug Testing on Arrest, police have been able to break up gangs and divert users into treatment, helping to dismantle the cycle of dependency and support users to turn their lives around.

The Wakefield ADDER site was set up in July 2021 as part of a Government drive to end the misery of drug use which blights so many communities, level up communities and make the streets safer.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “Illegal drugs devastate lives, destroy our communities and cost society billions.

“Gangs exploit young and vulnerable people to run their grubby trade and this Government will not allow this to continue.

“Through Project ADDER we are helping people in Wakefield caught in the despair of addiction build a new and brighter future, ridding the area of drug dealers and making the community safer for the future.”

Chief Inspector Chris Raby, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Drugs cause immeasurable damage in our communities. They not only cause people physical harm and leave people vulnerable to exploitation, but they also contribute to anti-social behaviour and a general feeling of an area not being safe. Drug production and supply offences do not exist in isolation; it is telling how many weapons we have seized over the past year as a result of warrants executed in relation to drug offences.

“We have formed a new Neighbourhood Impact Team in Wakefield as part of the Project ADDER funding who have been responsible for taking drugs valued at more than £2million off our streets. It is not just about enforcement though, we have seen real investment in education and treatment services in the district. To make a long-term change, we need to help those already in need and deter people from becoming drug users or involved in the production and supply process.”

Project ADDER now has sites in 13 areas across the country with a total of £59m investment.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council cabinet member for Communities, Poverty and Health Public Health and Culture, said: “Drugs wreck lives and the criminal behaviour associated with drugs has a seriously damaging impact on families and communities across the district.

“Drug dealers and organised crime groups prey on vulnerable people, bringing misery and making it hard for them to change their lives and escape the darkness of addiction.