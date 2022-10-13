Gravity's brand new 24,000sq ft entertainment destination is finally taking bookings ready for the grand opening on Friday, October 21.

The £2million e-karting experience had been purpose-built and designed by racetrack driving professionals.

A spokesperson for Xscape said: "The vehicles are the most high-powered karts on the market and feature Formula 1 steering wheels and sound effects."

Racers can fly through busy Japanese streets to test their skill, reflexes and nerve and also includes sessions for under 12s, twin karts for guardians and children, and full-speed adult karts for thrill seekers.

It also includes a large track-side café space for spectators, a karaoke area and cutting-edge electric gamebox, the UK immersive smart room for groups to interact with.

Harvey Jenkinson, Co-founder and CEO of Gravity, said: “This is the next generation pleasure leisure-easy clean, bright, racing fun and doable on a whim.

"We opened our very first trampolining offer at Xscape Yorkshire back in 2015, so it’s fitting to be bringing the e-karts to Xscape Yorkshire, the first in the North.

“If you're into karting, you will absolutely love this as the tracks are designed by professional racing experts and the karts really fly.

"No more stalled engines and the need for a push start. If you're new to it, there are no worries about bulky suits and bruised backs, just adrenaline-fuelled fun with friends and family.”