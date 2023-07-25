Exemplar Health Care marked the official opening of Wheldale Heights with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officiated by Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Josie Pritchard.

Wheldale Heights specialises in supporting adults living with complex mental health needs and neuro-disabilities, including Huntington's disease and Parkinson's disease, who would otherwise have a pro-longed stay in hospital, away from their family and friends.

Following the extensive refurbishment, the home is now split into two, 12-bed communities, with each of the 24 bedrooms having its own ensuite wet room.

Home Manager Clare Heaton, Coun Josie Pritchard, home resident, Ryan, Hannah Conway-Cox, clinical nurse manager and Selina Wall, managing director at the official opening of the new care home in Castleford.

The home also features communal dining and living spaces, sensory bathrooms and a garden.

The home has created 80 new healthcare jobs in the area, and will feature a multi-disciplinary healthcare team, which includes an in-home occupational therapist and physiotherapist.

The home has already recruited a mix of care, nursing and therapeutic specialists – with recruitment currently ongoing for a few remaining care assistant roles.

Clare Heaton, Home Manager at Wheldale Heights, said: “I am delighted to officially open Wheldale Heights and welcome our first residents from the local area.

Clare Heaton, home manager, and Coun Josie Pritchard.

"Our mission is to make every day better for our residents by providing person-centred care that focuses on maximising independence, building everyday living skills, and empowering people to live as fulfilled lives as possible.

"Our next priority is to foster close collaboration with local health and social care professionals, as well as our valued residents, their families, and the broader community.

“Through these partnerships, we strive to create an integrated support network that ensures individuals in our locality receive unparalleled specialist care.

"By meeting their complex needs within the familiar comfort of their own community, we aim to promote holistic well-being and enhance the overall quality of life for those we serve.”

Clare Heaton shows Coun Pritchard around one of the rooms.

Katie Capes, Commissioning Manager at Exemplar Health Care, said: “We have spared no effort in meticulously designing every aspect of our home to cater to the unique needs and well-being of our residents with complex care requirements.