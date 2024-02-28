£50,000 of road and traffic safety improvements set for Pontefract Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding has been earmarked to pay for re-surfacing of the “inadequate” road near to the town’s racecourse entrance.

Other planned works include installing a new pedestrian crossing and speed humps.

Alterations are also expected be made to the roundabout within the park.

Wakefield Council’s licensing committee, who act as park trustees, has been asked to approve the spending when it meets on March 6.

The recommendation comes following consultation between the council and stakeholders including Friends of Pontefact Park and Aspire@The Park leisure centre.

A report outlines safety concerns that have been raised over road use within the park.

It recommends installing speed humps to reduce vehicle speeds near to the racecourse enclosure.

More humps are also required near to the park entrance to prevent cars moving into a bus passing bay.

Planned alterations to the roundabout include changing its shape and introducing a raised kerb.

The report says: “This will work to stop the current practice of drivers cutting across the roundabout on the wrong side causing a hazard to other users.

“This will include road markings to aid users in navigating the park.”

The road surface near to the racecourse is described as being in a poor condition “due to the high volume of traffic and inadequate original construction.”

New signs emphasising pedestrian priority will also be put in place if the funding is approved.

The document adds: “Failure to implement the scheme will result in continued safety concerns within the site.”

In October, the council revealed it is considering introducing parking fines at the park.