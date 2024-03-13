Plans to spend £50,000 on road and traffic safety improvements at Pontefract Park have been approved.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding will pay for resurfacing of the “inadequate” road surface near to the town’s racecourse entrance.

Other planned works include installing a new pedestrian crossing and speed humps.

Alterations will also be made to the roundabout within the park.

Wakefield Council’s licensing committee, who act as park trustees, agreed to a recommendation to release the funding.

It came following consultation between the council and stakeholders including Friends of Pontefact Park and Aspire@The Park leisure centre.

Committee members asked that a steering group overseeing the project consider their alternative suggestions for road lay-outs and traffic movements within the park.

A report outlined safety concerns that have been raised over road use within the park.

It recommended installing speed humps to reduce vehicle speeds near to the racecourse enclosure.

More humps are also required near to the park entrance to prevent cars moving into a bus passing bay.

Planned alterations to the roundabout include changing its shape and introducing a raised kerb.

The report said: “This will work to stop the current practice of drivers cutting across the roundabout on the wrong side causing a hazard to other users.

“This will include road markings to aid users in navigating the park.”

The road surface near to the racecourse is described as being in a poor condition “due to the high volume of traffic and inadequate original construction.”

New signs emphasising pedestrian priority will also be put in place.