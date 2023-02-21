Today (Tuesday) the Government announced that they will install up to a further 290 charge points in the short term, while working to support four Yorkshire local authorities to deliver many more in the long term, including the City of York, North Yorkshire, Rotherham and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The funding will expand the current Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Pilot, boost the existing On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS) and help councils in Yorkshire secure dedicated resource to develop in-house expertise and capability to coordinate chargepoint plans and work with private operators – delivering a more comprehensive and reliable network of charge points for drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Technology and Decarbonisation Transport Minister, Jesse Norman said: "The Government is giving local authorities across England additional help today to energise their chargepoint roll-out plans.

West Yorkshire will benefit from funding to support the electric vehicle chargepoint rollout.

“Today’s commitment will lead to thousands of new chargers being installed, and plans for tens of thousands extra in due course, so that more people than ever can make the transition to using EVs”.

Today’s announcement is part of a total £56 million in Government and industry funding to increase electric vehicle charge points across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of this includes the £8 million LEVI Capability Fund which will equip local authorities with the skills and ambition to scale up their plans when it comes to their charging strategy.

The funding will help local authorities work in tandem with private business, and chargepoint operators will drive the sustainable growth of local networks, building and utilising their collective knowledge and expertise to deliver the most ambitious charge points plans for their area.

Today also sees the Government bringing forward a further £7 million in funding for the existing On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme, bringing the total funding this year to £37 million. 3,000 charge points have already been installed under ORCS with a further 10,000 in the pipeline.

Several additional funding schemes are already open and available to help install charge points for electric vehicles with government support, including the Workplace Charging Scheme, Landlord grant and the Private/Rental grant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad