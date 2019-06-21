Pub that locals failed to save is due to re-open after brewery buy-out

A pub that drinkers tried and failed to save is due to re-open again, having been snapped up by Ossett Brewery.

Last year regulars started a petition to keep The Bingley Arms at Horbury Bridge afloat, which attracted around 900 signatures.

But the campaign ultimately failed and the pub was then boarded up.

This week Ossett Brewery has announced it will be looking to re-open the watering hole next year following a major overhaul.

Jamie Lawson, owner of Ossett Brewery Group said: “We are delighted to secure the latest addition to our pub estate. Our traditional inns continue to perform well and we are confident that long term the market will remain healthy.

“We plan to re-open The Bingley in early 2020 after an extensive refurbishment and look forward to welcoming customers old and new.”

Ossett Brewery, based in Ossett, currently operates 19 inns and seven city centre bars and says it hopes to expand its pub estate to around 30 sites over the next five years.

The Bridge Road pub was built in 1822 and is sandwiched between The River Calder and the Calder and Hebble Navigation Canal.

It is also a Grade II-listed building.

Being almost 200 years-old, campaigners had previously hoped to protect its future further by securing the pub as an asset of community value (ACV), to keep it as a pub for at least another five years.

It was previously run by the Heineken-owned pub chain, Star Pubs & Bars.