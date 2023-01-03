Public invited to take part in discussions to protect district’s heritage

The council wants to hear people’s views, particularly about areas of the district where heritage may have been overlooked or undervalued, through to telling the them what they think is important and should be supported in future plans.

The district has a rich heritage from coal production, glassmaking, shipbuilding and textiles, to rhubarb and liquorice production.

The network of canals, railways, and roads have taken goods, people and ideas to all corners of the world, and in return people have come to Wakefield to shape its future.

Nostell Priory is a part of the heritage of Wakefield, something the council want people's opinions on protecting parts of

As well as this, the areas medieval past can still be seen at Pontefract and Sandal castles and in the Georgian and Victorian architecture. Work has already been undertaken by Wakefield Council to preserve and enhance the district’s heritage in the Civic Quarter and other parts of the district.

Public workshops will be held this month and are open to anyone who wants to be a part of the council’s efforts to develop a strategy and action plan - to be known as the Heritage Framework - to ensure that heritage plays a significant role in the district’s future.

The new plan would add to the wealth of stories connected to the people, buildings, architecture, and green spaces that make the district varied and diverse.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “Many people, community and civic organisations are dedicated to sustaining and celebrating our cultural and social heritage.“It’s important to have a clear plan that brings all this together and take the necessary steps to both preserve our heritage and better tell the story of the district.“Social history evolves as people and places change over time. In Wakefield we have seen changes as we have moved away from industries such as mining or seen the arrival of new communities. We want to capture that, to allow visitors and future generations to enjoy the diverse social, cultural, and built heritage of the district.

Coal mining, amongst other aspects, are part of the areas of Wakefield and the surrounding community that the council are looking at when it comes to heritage preservation

“Hearing from people is essential and I hope residents will join us at our upcoming community sessions and be a part of this exciting project.”

Wakefield Council has appointed charity Heritage Lincolnshire to lead the research, engagement, and design of the heritage framework.

Matt Bentley, Conservation and Heritage Senior Manager, said: “Heritage Lincolnshire are delighted to be working on the development of a new Heritage Framework.

“This is an exciting opportunity to contribute towards a strategic document that has the potential to shape the future of the district and we would like to extend the invitation to everybody to work with us on its development.”

Workshops will take place at the following times and locations:

Wakefield Library – January 17, 6pm-8pm

Pontefract Library – January 18, 6pm-8pm

Hemsworth Library – January 19, 6pm-8pm

Online session – January 23, 5.30pm – 7pm

