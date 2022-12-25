Helen Stokes has been awarded the Autumn term Star Teacher for Puddle Ducks Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield and South Leeds.

Helen started her Puddle Ducks journey in 2010 when she attended Floaties with her first daughter and after taking her second child to lessons and with the desire for a career change, Helen found her passion for swimming teaching.

Customer nominations praised Helen for going above and beyond for her swimmers, making sure the children feel confident in the water and that everyone can join in.

A standout review was from Laura Marples whose daughter, Imogen, swims with her dad, Jonny.

The glowing review read: “Helen goes above and beyond to make sure the lessons are inclusive and accessible for our daughter, Imogen, who has hearing loss.

"She sends outlines of the lesson plan every week so that we know exactly what to expect, and signs during the lessons to ensure Imogen can understand instructions when she doesn’t have her hearing aids in. We’re delighted to have found Puddle Ducks and feel very lucky to have Helen as our teacher.”

Over the moon to have won the award, Helen said: “Thank you so much to everyone who nominated me for this award. I love seeing my swimmers make progress and helping to equip children to stay safe in the water whilst having fun.

“I truly believe that Puddle Ducks has the child at the centre of everything we do and that fits with my own values, which is why I love it so much. I feel beyond lucky to have been able to change my career and wake up each day to a job that I love!"

Faye Burrell, owner of Puddle Ducks Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield & South Leeds, congratulated Helen on her win.

She said: “Helen really cares for her swimmers and ensures all the children can learn and develop their swimming skills at their own pace.