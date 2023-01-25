Staff at the farm at Gawthorpe found out they were expecting the new additions the week before Christmas.

The three baby goats are only a week old with one born on January 15, and twins born two days later, on January 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm already cares for a variety of animals including 12 goats, three Shetland ponies, an owl, 10 pet lambs, three alpacas and two tortoises.

Vincent Van Goat, Leonardo Di Caprigoat and Selena Goatmez are among some of the names suggested for the new born goats at The Watering Hole On The Farm, Wakefield. .

Now, to help name the three newbies, The Watering Hole has appealed for suggestions from local people.

Callum Gladding, Social Media & Marketing assistant for The Watering Hole Farm, said: "We turned to social media for the baby goats naming competition as we're very much a community farm who loves to involve its locals and farm visitors to keep them as part of our journey after closing in October after our successful Pumpkin picking experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've also had some great interaction and success for previous farm animal naming competitions.”

Potential names should be suggested under the farm’s social media post with the competition closing on January 27 at 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Watering Hole On The Farm at Gawthorpe is hosting a competition to find names for their three new baby goats.

The suggested names will then be put on a wheel and spun to randomly decide the baby goats' new names!

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post has already garnered lots of attention with tens of people commenting their suggestions.

"Vincent Van Goat, Leonardo Di Caprigoat and Selena Goatmez are definitely the early eye-catchers at the moment giving us a good chuckle,” added Callum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bleatings! One of the adorable new arrivals at the farm near Ossett

Advertisement Hide Ad