Queen Elizabeth II: 21 photos of when Her Majesty visited Wakefield

The Queen passed away yesterday afternoon with her family by her side.

She served as the constitutional monarch of the United Kingdom for 70 years, making her the longest-ruling monarch in British history.

During that time, she made many visits to our city.

The Queen, with the Duke of Edinburgh by her side, made her last visit to Wakefield in 2005 to attend the Royal Maundy Service at Wakefield Cathedral.

During her visit, 158 Wakefield pensioners, 79 men and 79 women, received some extra gifts from the Queen - one for each of the years she had lived at the time of her birthday on April 21 2005.

It was one of many visits to the city throughout her reign. Here we take a look back.

Queen Elizabeth on her walkabout in Wakefield.

The Queen was in Wakefield to attend the Royal Maundy Service at Wakefield Cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth after the Maundy Service at Wakefield Cathedral in 2005.

Service Royal Maundy Service at Wakefield Cathedral.