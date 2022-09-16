Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away peacefully at Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8 after serving the country for 70 years, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.

The national mourning period - or Royal Mourning - commenced the morning after her death on September 9 and as of 9am that day, books of condolences have been displayed across the country.

The period of mourning starts on September 9 and lasts until seven days after the Queen’s funeral. The date has not yet been confirmed.

Queen Elizabeth II presents Prince Charles, Prince of Wales with the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honour during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show. (Pic credit: Sang Tan / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Members of the public are given the opportunity to express their sorrow and appreciation of the Queen by signing a physical book of condolence or signing it virtually on the Royal family website.

There are various locations around Yorkshire where you can sign books of condolences - here they are.

Northallerton

Books of condolences will be available on the mezzanine at County Hall.

Opening times are from 8am to 5pm (Monday to Thursday) and 8am to 4.30pm (Friday).

Selby

A book of condolence has been opened at Selby Abbey and is available for any member of the public.

Skipton

Books of condolences will be opened at Skipton Town Hall and at the Council offices in Belle Vue Square, Skipton.

Ryedale

A book of condolence will be available to sign at Ryedale House from Friday, September 9.

York

A book of condolence is available at West Offices, between 8.30am and 5pm, Monday to Friday from September 9.

Scarborough

A book of condolence is open at the Town Hall in St Nicholas Street, Scarborough for anyone to sign and pay their respects between 7.30am and 7.30pm every day until after the funeral.

Another book of condolence is displayed at St Mary’s Church and Holy Apostles, Scarborough, from 10am to 4pm every day.

Harrogate

A book of condolence is currently available in reception at the civic centre and will be opened during their normal opening hours of 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday and 8.30am to 4.30pm on Fridays.

Stockton on Tees

Members of the public have the opportunity to sign books of condolences in the following libraries from September 10 - subject to opening times.

- Billingham Library

- Ingleby Barwick Library

- Norton Library

- Stockton Central Library

- Thornaby Central Library

- Yarm Library

Redcar

A book of condolence has been opened at the Redcar Civic Centre, from Friday, September 9 and is available from 9am to 7pm and will remain open until 5pm on the day following the funeral.

Books of condolences will also be open at:

- South Bank Library

- Guisborough Town Council office

- Loftus Town Council office

- Saltburn, Marske and New Marske Parish Council office

- Skelton and Brotton Parish Council office

- Lockwood Parish Council office

Leeds

An online book of condolence is available on the Leeds City Council website.

There is also a physical book of condolence available at Leeds Civic Hall.

Doncaster

An e-book of condolence has been published on the Doncaster Council website.

Residents can also sign a physical book of condolence available at the Doncaster Gallery, Library and Museum.

Barnsley

The book of condolence is available for you to sign at the Town Hall in Barnsley town centre and it is open from 10am, Friday, September 9. It will be open from 9am to 6pm every day until the day following Her Majesty’s funeral.

Alternatively, residents can sign the virtual book of condolence on the Barnsley Council website.

You can also write a letter or send your message to the Mayor’s Office, Barnsley Council, Town Hall, Church Street, Barnsley, S70 2TA.

Calderdale

A book of condolence is open in the Victoria Hall at Halifax Town Hall. The book will remain open until 5pm on Tuesday, September 20.

The Town Hall opening hours are 8am to 6pm (Monday to Friday) and 10am to 4pm (Saturdays and Sundays).

The town hall is located at: Crossley Street, Halifax, HX1 1UJ.

East Riding

Council libraries, multi-service centres and customer service centres across the county will provide books of condolences for people to sign during their usual business hours.

Hull

Books of condolences will be available to sign at the following locations in Hull from 10am on September 9 until the day after the funeral (subject to opening times).

You can find out where your local library is and when it is open.

The books will also be available at Ferens Art Gallery and Hull Minster, subject to opening times.

Kirklees

Books of condolences have been opened at all four Kirklees Town Halls in Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton and will be available until 5pm for the duration of the period of national mourning.

Rotherham

You can sign the virtual book of condolence on the Rotherham Council website.

Sheffield

A book of condolence is open in Sheffield Town Hall and will be available from Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm, until the day after the funeral.

You can also sign a virtual book on the Sheffield City Council website.

Wakefield

You can sign a virtual book of condolence on the Wakefield Council website.

Otherwise you can sign a book in person from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturday, September 10 (opening times may differ with each location, so you will need to check).

The locations where books of condolences are available are:

- Castleford Library, Carlton Street, Castleford, WF10 1BB

- Ossett Town Hall, Market Place, Ossett, WF5 8BE

- Pontefract Town Hall, 3 Bridge Street, Pontefract, WF8 1PG

- Wakefield Town Hall, Wood Street, Wakefield, WF1 2HQ

- Knottingley Town Hall, Headlands Lane, Knottingley, WF11 9DG*

*Knottingley Town Hall will be open from September 12 to 16 at the following times:

Monday - 3pm to 8pm

Tuesday - 3pm to 8pm

Wednesday - 3pm to 7pm

Thursday - Not open