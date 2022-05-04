Queen tribute act heading to Wakefield for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The gig, at Venue 23 on Thursday, June 2 from 7pm, will feature all the Queen hits and more as part of the hospice’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday celebration, which also includes an open invitation garden party from 1pm- 4pm the same day.

Tickets for the show are selling fast, with 15% of all ticket sale profits going towards Wakefield Hospice, contributing towards the £4.2 million annual running costs of the hospice of which £2.2 million is made up through fundraising efforts.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation, at Wakefield Hospice said: “The entire team are very excited for this show, and the Jubilee celebrations on a whole.

One of UK’s premier live Queen tribute bands, The Freddie and Queen Experience will take to the stage in Wakefield next month to help raise funds for Wakefield Hospice.

"The pandemic has hugely impacted the hospice, both financially and operationally. We are committed to fight back this year and generate more income than ever to ensure we continue to provide specialist care for our patients and their families.”

Karl Johnson, who owns Venue 23, said: “The hospice provides an amazing service and support to our local community.

"To be involved in raising funds for this cause, especially after the last few years, is an honour. It’s fantastic to know anything raised from our show, and the other Jubilee celebrations, will help raise much needed funding for the hospice.”

Venue 23 doors open at 7pm on June 2. Tickets are £14 (+ £1.99 booking fee) and can be booked here.

The Jubilee garden party will run from 1pm-4pm on June 2 at the Wakefield Hospice gardens on Aberford Road, with food and drinks available and entertainment planned.

The hospice is encouraging guests to wear red, white and blue to get into the Jubilee spirit. Free parking is available at Pinderfields staff car park.