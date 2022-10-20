Forget Me Not was one of just 12 charities in West Yorkshire nominated by the Lord-Lieutenant to receive one of the 350 British native trees from the spectacular sculpture created for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Speaking at the tree-planting ceremony at the Kirklees-based Forget Me Not last week, Ed Anderson, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, said: “What an enormous pleasure it is to be here.

“Thank you so much for everything you do - it is truly inspiring. I can’t think of a more fitting organisation to receive one of these Royal trees.”

Ed Anderson, Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire planting the tree in the garden of Huddersfield's Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice supports babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Kirklees, neighbouring Calderdale and other areas of West Yorkshire.

Luen Thompson, Forget Me Not’s chief executive, said: “It’s such an honour to have been nominated by the Lord-Lieutenant to receive one of these very special trees. And we’re delighted to welcome Ed to the hospice in person to plant it.

“This tree will make a lovely addition to our garden, to be enjoyed by all the children and families we support for many years to come.”

The 69-foot tall "Tree of Trees" - which stood outside Buckingham Palace for two weeks earlier this year - was designed to celebrate the Queen's Green Canopy initiative, which has encouraged people across the UK to plant trees for the Queen's jubilee year.

