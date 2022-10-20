Queen’s tree planted at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice by Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire
A tree from Her Majesty The Queen’s Tree of Trees has been planted in the garden of the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice by the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire.
Forget Me Not was one of just 12 charities in West Yorkshire nominated by the Lord-Lieutenant to receive one of the 350 British native trees from the spectacular sculpture created for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Speaking at the tree-planting ceremony at the Kirklees-based Forget Me Not last week, Ed Anderson, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, said: “What an enormous pleasure it is to be here.
“Thank you so much for everything you do - it is truly inspiring. I can’t think of a more fitting organisation to receive one of these Royal trees.”
Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice supports babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Kirklees, neighbouring Calderdale and other areas of West Yorkshire.
Luen Thompson, Forget Me Not’s chief executive, said: “It’s such an honour to have been nominated by the Lord-Lieutenant to receive one of these very special trees. And we’re delighted to welcome Ed to the hospice in person to plant it.
“This tree will make a lovely addition to our garden, to be enjoyed by all the children and families we support for many years to come.”
The 69-foot tall "Tree of Trees" - which stood outside Buckingham Palace for two weeks earlier this year - was designed to celebrate the Queen's Green Canopy initiative, which has encouraged people across the UK to plant trees for the Queen's jubilee year.
To find out more about the Queen’s Green Canopy, visit https://queensgreencanopy.org/