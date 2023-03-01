Fiona Roberts, who works at the King’s School, Pontefract, will compete in Dance Floor Heroes, at Winter Gardens, Blackpool on February 24.

The dance contest is the largest fundraising event that NHS charity, Tia’s Crown, throws, with the competition aiming to support essential workers for their help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity, which is based in Blackpool, was founded in April 2022 after Creative Director Alison Slinger had an idea to put on a public version of Strictly Come Dancing, to raise funds to give back and say thank you to the NHS workers that had been working the Covid-19 front line.

‘Strictly NHS’ debuted in June 2021 and was a huge UK wide event, with the show raising over £26k for the NHS.

Now, the competition has returned, now named Dance Floor Heroes, and is set to be larger than ever, with local teacher, Fiona taking part.

Fiona said: “I used to dance ballet and tap when I was younger but it’s been 17 years since I last danced properly.

“After a bit of persuasion from friends and family I decided to apply. I sent my application off in February 2022, then found out in March that I had made the Leeds Heats.”

Teacher Fiona Roberts with professional dancer Ping Liem will perform a quickstep at the Dance Heroes final in Blackpool.

Fiona competed in the Leeds heats later that month, which involved a day of dancing, video auditions, quick fire questions and group work to see how contestants would cope under pressure.

The Curriculum Leader for Mathematics at the Pontefract school was then announced as one of 50 semi-finalists and had to send a video to Tia’s Crown on why she should be the UK’s next Dance Floor Hero.

In December, Fiona finally got the call stating she’d made the final 12 out of over 1,000 applicants.

The teacher has been paired with professional dancer Ping Liem and has been given the quickstep, in which she will perform in front of hundreds of people in the Empress Ballroom of Winter Gardens, in a costume provided by Strictly Come Dancing costume designers, DSI.

Fiona will compete at Blackpool's Winter Gardens in the Empress Ballroom. Picture: Getty Images

Fiona has already raised over £800 for Tia’s Crown during her dancing journey through a quiz night at he local cricket club, a just giving page, and a raffle, which was supported by local businesses who have donated prizes including a Gin Distillery tour and a free meal for 2.

Fiona’s final performance will be dedicated to her late mum, Michelle Husker, who sadly lost her battle with cancer in 2021.

She continued: "I wish my mum was here to see it as 'Strictly NHS' was one of the last things we did together and she died from a short aggressive battle with cancer two weeks later.

“I love my job but since I lost my mum I have thrown myself into it and haven't made much time for me.... this is helping improve my mental health by doing something I know she would have loved! She is my inspiration for doing it!"

The Pontefract maths teacher has reached the final which will take place in Blackpool later this month.

Tickets for Dance Floor Heroes are still available through Winter Garden’s website.