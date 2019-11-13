Quiz show Mastermind looking for contestants

Do you have a specialist subject?

If so, Hat Trick / Hindsight Productions are making another series of Mastermind and are currently casting for contestants.

They are looking to cast a diverse range of people with all levels of quizzing experience throughout the whole of the UK.

You do need some General Knowledge, but we’re really interested in your three specialist subjects – the wider the range the better.

Anyone can apply as long you are aged 18 or over and are a resident of the UK including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

To apply, just email mastermind.hth@hattrick.com for an application form. It’s a short application and the sooner it’s completed the sooner they can get in touch.

After submission, one of the casting team may call you for to invite you to audition.

If you can’t make the audition don’t worry, they do offer Skype auditions too.

They only take a couple of hours and they play a little ice breaker game, then have a chat on camera – easy!