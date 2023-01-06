Race for Life Wakefield is back for 2023 - here's everything you need to know

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the city and anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL23NY.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive a special medal to mark the milestone.

The Race for Life events take place over a bumper day at Thornes Park on Sunday, June 18 and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events on Sunday morning. In the afternoon, there is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a mud-splattered obstacle course - and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option too!

Cancer Research UK Race for Life, in partnership with Standard Life, is the UK’s largest charity mass participation event. Since it began in 1994, around 10m people have taken part, raising more than £920m to help fund cutting-edge research into cancer.

Every year around 33,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and The Humber and money raised at the Race for Life events enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Yorkshire, said: “January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Wakefield to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Race for Life is a powerful way to celebrate and remember loved ones affected by cancer and to raise money for pioneering research.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Sadly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but support through events like Race for Life funds ground-breaking work to see more people surviving cancer.

“For some, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10K distance. But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Andy Curran, Chief executive of Standard Life, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

“This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

Other Race for Life events taking place in West Yorkshire are at Leeds Temple Newsam Park over the weekend of Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14, Bradford Lister Park on Saturday, May 20 and Huddersfield Greenhead Park on Sunday, June 25.

