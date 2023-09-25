Rail disruption and no trains on Saturday due to strike, Northern warns passengers
Train operator Northern has published a travel advice calendar for Friday, September 29 to Tuesday, October 3 to highlight when services will be affected.
There will be no Northern services at all on Saturday, September 30 when ASLEF members, most of whom are employed as train drivers, stage their latest walk out.
Disruption is also expected on Friday, September 30 and from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 6 due to action short of strike called by ASLEF and customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short notice cancellations to services running on these days.There will also be no services on Wednesday, October 4 when an additional strike has been called by the union.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer, said: “We apologise for the disruption and inconvenience. We hope to see a resolution in the near future."