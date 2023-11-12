Train timetables across Yorkshire and Humberside will change on Sunday, December 10 along with the rest of the National Rail network.

Most Northern services are unaffected but there will be a slight re-timing of some services.

In Yorkshire, off-peak services between Doncaster and Leeds will run with three carriages instead of four to free-up carriages to boost capacity on morning peak-time services from Knottingley.

Extra capacity is being added to the Knottingley to Leeds via Streethouse service, with extra carriages and an additional stop at Outwood; while some services between Bradford and Ilkley, Skipton and Leeds will run with three carriages instead of four.

One service between Huddersfield and Sheffield (at 17:51) is being removed from the timetable; and the Leeds to Carlisle service will see a reduction in the number of carriages to reflect the lower demand during the winter months.

More information about the December timetable change can be found at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/timetables/timetable-change