Rail passengers across Yorkshire reminded to 'check my timetable' before December changes

Train timetables across Yorkshire and Humberside will change on Sunday, December 10 along with the rest of the National Rail network.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Train timetables across Yorkshire and Humberside will change on Sunday, December 10 along with the rest of the National Rail network.

Most Northern services are unaffected but there will be a slight re-timing of some services.

In Yorkshire, off-peak services between Doncaster and Leeds will run with three carriages instead of four to free-up carriages to boost capacity on morning peak-time services from Knottingley.

Extra capacity is being added to the Knottingley to Leeds via Streethouse service, with extra carriages and an additional stop at Outwood; while some services between Bradford and Ilkley, Skipton and Leeds will run with three carriages instead of four.

One service between Huddersfield and Sheffield (at 17:51) is being removed from the timetable; and the Leeds to Carlisle service will see a reduction in the number of carriages to reflect the lower demand during the winter months.

More information about the December timetable change can be found at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/timetables/timetable-change

For more information about individual stations www.northernrailway.co.uk/check-my-timetable

