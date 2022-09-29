Rail strikes: No Northern trains running for two days due to strike

There will be no Northern Services across the region on Saturday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 5.

ASLEF, TSSA and RMT have called strikes because of a dispute over pay and terms and conditions.

The strike action by the RMT on Saturday, October 8 is expected to bring all but a handful of services to a halt, with Northern still working on a skeleton timetable to be published in due course.

There will be no Northern Services across the region on Saturday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers are advised not to travel and there will be no alternative transport in place on strike days.

Given the impact strikes have on fleet displacement, Northern is also advising customers to ‘check before you travel’ on Sunday, Octovber 2 and Sunday, October 9, when services cannot start until later in the morning.Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT and ASLEF unions will cause to our customers.

“As we have previously pledged, we will continue to work towards a resolution to this issue with the hope of avoiding more disruptive strikes in the future.”

Advanced tickets will be withdrawn from sale, until an alternative strike timetable is in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a ticket to travel on strike days:

Advanced ticket holders can get a fee-free refund or change the date of the ticket via the Northern Refunds page.

If you have a ticket for the day(s) industrial action is taking place you can use the ticket for travel the day before, or up to and including two days after.

Tickets for October 1 extended for travel the day before, up to and including Tuesday, October 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for October 5 extended for travel the day before, up to and including Friday, October 7.

Tickets for October 8 extended for travel the day before, up to and including Tuesday, October 11.

For more information, Northern's customers should visit northernrailway.co.uk/strikes