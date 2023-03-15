Northern's regional director for the East Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside, Tony Baxter, has issued a reminder to customers to 'check before you travel' ahead of the RMT strikes on Thursday (16 March) and Saturday (18 March).

Mr Baxter said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”

The RMT strikes will start tomorrow (Thursday).

Northern will run an amended strike timetable on the affected days, with a 12-hour operation on selected routes from 7am to 7pm.