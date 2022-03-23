Rallying together for Ukraine: Castleford salon raises cash and donations to help DEC appeal

Victoria Levitt and her colleague Beth Marshall, who work at Studio B and The Work Room, are donating every penny they earned on Monday to help the people fleeing the violence of Ukraine.

The salon, on Sagar Street, raised £470.67 and collected 15 bags of clothing, shoes, food, toiletries, gift sets and safe packs ready to be sent off with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Victoria said: "Beth and I watched the news and felt so helpless for the Ukrainians so wanted to come up with something to help.

"I can't believe how amazing the day was. We raised a whopping £470.67 as well as all of the donations of clothes and toiletries.

"What a beautiful thing all of our clients and people have done donating everything and supporting us, £470 - incredible!