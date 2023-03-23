The Chaplaincy team at the trust, who oversee Pinderfields Hospital anticipate they will distribute around 400 packs throughout Ramadan, which will consist of dates, water, fruit, cereal bars and orange juice following a donation from Mullaco, a South Asian supermarket based in Dewsbury.

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily fast during Ramadan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aslam Seedat, Muslim Chaplain at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We really want to show our gratitude to colleagues this Ramadan and offer this gesture of appreciation.

Aslam Seedat (left) and Ilyas Dalal (right), Muslim Chaplains at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Though we know some patients in our hospitals may not be fasting due to illness, we would still encourage families to visit the chaplaincy prayer room at Pinderfields where they can collect an iftar pack for their loved ones, allowing them to break bread with one another whether they are fasting or not.”

Keith Ramsay, Chairman of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “I am delighted that the Trust is recognising our colleagues this Ramadan and enabling them to take time off from their busy schedules to break their fast whilst at work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is an important opportunity to express our gratitude for their hard work and to show them how much we value them as individuals and as members of our team.