Raring to go: Gawthorpe coal runners gearing up to dash this Easter Monday

The upcoming race marks the 61st annual World Coal Carrying Championship and will take place on April 1, starting at 10am.

The event consists of men’s, women’s and children’s races. Men carry 50kg of coal and women 20kg in weight. Children do not carry any weight, and race 150 metres.

There are two men’s veterans coal races, two women’s races and three men’s races, with the best times for wins and places taken across the relevant race categories.