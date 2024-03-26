Raring to go: Gawthorpe coal runners gearing up to dash this Easter Monday
The upcoming race marks the 61st annual World Coal Carrying Championship and will take place on April 1, starting at 10am.
The event consists of men’s, women’s and children’s races. Men carry 50kg of coal and women 20kg in weight. Children do not carry any weight, and race 150 metres.
There are two men’s veterans coal races, two women’s races and three men’s races, with the best times for wins and places taken across the relevant race categories.
And there will be a familiar face handing out medals for the children’s races – BBC Gladiator Fury aka Jodie Ounsley, who will also be supporting her dad, Phil, a former winner of the Men’s Open Coal race in 2007, who returns this year to have another go at the championship.