George Oldroyd, a 27-year-old wind farm developer, from Ossett, applied to run in the London Marathon in aid of the charity in October but was unsuccessful in their ballot and put on a waiting list.

Unexpectedly, he received a call to say a place had become available on Kidney Care UK’s team and now has the opportunity to pound the streets of the capital to raise the pounds in the showcase event this Sunday.

"With little thought for my current state of fitness and the £2,000 fundraising target, it was an opportunity I could not say no to,” said George.

George Oldroyd, from Ossett, will participate in this year's London Marathon.

"I have always wanted to run the London Marathon as it is one of the most famous events in the world and not many people get the opportunity to participate as the demand for places is so high but places are limited.”

George is running the marathon in honour of his younger sister, Gabrielle who was diagnosed with Lupus Nephritis in 2005 when she was just seven-years-old.

In September 2008, just before Gabrielle’s 11th birthday and after months of being on dialysis, she needed to have a kidney transplant.

"Nearly 15 years on, Gabrielle’s kidney has done well for her but it is starting to lose its function, and her kidney function dropped as low as 11% at the beginning of the year and we thought she may need to go back on dialysis, ahead of another kidney transplant.” George added.

George was placed third in this year's Coal carrying Championship in Gawthorpe.

"Fortunately, her kidney function picked up again but doctors have said that it is likely within the next few years, she may need another kidney.

"The support that Kidney Care UK give to kidney patients like my sister cannot be underestimated, they are fantastic in providing support for the patient, and that’s why I am running the London marathon in aid of them.”

George recently competed in his second Coal Carrying Competition in Gawthorpe, where he placed third.

"It is an event that is very close to my heart as I am a volunteer on the Gawthorpe Maypole Committee, so I am one of the organisers of the event.

My great grandad, Amos Clapham was one of the founders of the event in 1963, so to take part made it even more special.

“It is brutal but I think by coming third, I made my great grandad proud.”

This will be George’s first organised event marathon at a marathon distance, and his first serious long distance run since 2019, when he competed in an Ultra Marathon.

“I have gone on record as saying I’d love to complete the course in under four hours, but having not done any serious running for two years I just want to soak up the atmosphere, enjoy the sights and just complete it in a reasonably respectable time!”

George is still accepting donations here: https://2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/george-oldroyd?fbclid=IwAR0uYoQwna_vrFZxmZ5ofeaGZw_ttaCmqJCFjElPRb-A5nYB23t-fHL-h3Q

