The face of popular YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway is attempting to crack this year’s Christmas number one.

YouTube sensation Danny Malin, who lives in Wakefield, has teamed up for the third year running with music producer Toddla T from Sheffield to create new song Santa’s from up North.

Danny said: “There’s nowt folk love more than a good Yorkshire Pudding especially on their Christmas dinner.

“I think all families need some Christmas cheer in these winter months. So what better way than to release a classic belter which raises money for children’s charities.

Danny Malin is attempting to crack the charts.

“And of course as proud Yorkshiremen, Toddla T from the Steel City and I, there’s nothing we like more than a good Yorkshire Pudding.”

Toddla, who has worked with international artists from his London studio and discovered Danny via his YouTube channel, said: “It’s great to work with my mate Danny again and this year’s tune promises to be as soft, fluffy and enjoyable as the Yorkshire Puddings themselves.”

Danny and his crew have been filming the music video for the song over the past week with Leeds-based Motiv Productions.

In some of the scenes they are getting festive at White Rose Shopping centre and having a Christmas party with CoActive Arts charity.

Danny said: “While the song hopes to provoke everyone to have some fun during the festive season, we know that it’s a difficult season for many.