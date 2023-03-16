Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin to hold meet-and-greet at Wakefield’s Ridings Shopping Centre

Danny Malin will host a meet and greet at The Ridings to help support aspiring online “content creators” who don’t have the equipment or support to make a living online.

Yorkshireman Danny shot to fame during the pandemic for his Covid videos before becoming a hit Youtuber with more than 500 million views and nearly 600k subscribers.

Danny said he regularly shops at The Ridings with his family and will join fans there on Saturday, March 25, noon-3pm.

Danny Malin

He said: “I love the fayres and markets here as well as the antique shop, I feel at home with all the quirky things on the wall.

“I love meet and greets because it is my fans who pay my bills and have got me where I am today.

"But we’re keeping this one ticketed only to give people a chance to chat and a bit more time to meet me and the whole Rate My Takeaway team who will be there.”

As far back as 2020 Danny championed the food scene in Wakefield.

In August that year, as Covid restrictions were lifted, he reviewed a popular burger joint on Westgate End.

He said: “If you want a burger and wedges that’s something different,made with love and kindness, get yourself down to Bear Kitchen.

“They are getting a 10 in my book. They are putting Wakefield on the map. Wakey is up there now.”

H said Rate My Plate would have to do a lot of travelling to find a city with places as good as those in Wakefield.

He said: “We need to get around the country and find some place to rival these because they know what they’re doing in this city.

“They know what they want in their hearts and they know what they want in their bellies.”

He previously gave a perfect 10 rating to Abdul’s on Broadway in Lupset and visited the Pie Shop off Westgate last month.

Danny is a director of Sparkle Community Media CIC, which has a YouTube and podcasting studio at The Ridings.

He will be raising money to support a content creators academy – a community group he will set up with Sparkle.

