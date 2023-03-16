News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
3 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
8 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
9 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin to hold meet-and-greet at Wakefield’s Ridings Shopping Centre

The face of popular YouTube channel Rate My Plate will meet fans in Wakefield.

By James Carney
Published 16th Mar 2023, 19:00 GMT- 2 min read

Danny Malin will host a meet and greet at The Ridings to help support aspiring online “content creators” who don’t have the equipment or support to make a living online.

Yorkshireman Danny shot to fame during the pandemic for his Covid videos before becoming a hit Youtuber with more than 500 million views and nearly 600k subscribers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danny said he regularly shops at The Ridings with his family and will join fans there on Saturday, March 25, noon-3pm.

Danny Malin
Danny Malin
Danny Malin
Most Popular

He said: “I love the fayres and markets here as well as the antique shop, I feel at home with all the quirky things on the wall.

“I love meet and greets because it is my fans who pay my bills and have got me where I am today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But we’re keeping this one ticketed only to give people a chance to chat and a bit more time to meet me and the whole Rate My Takeaway team who will be there.”

As far back as 2020 Danny championed the food scene in Wakefield.

Read More
'Top food is putting Wakefield on the map' says Rate My Takeaway critic

In August that year, as Covid restrictions were lifted, he reviewed a popular burger joint on Westgate End.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “If you want a burger and wedges that’s something different,made with love and kindness, get yourself down to Bear Kitchen.

“They are getting a 10 in my book. They are putting Wakefield on the map. Wakey is up there now.”

H said Rate My Plate would have to do a lot of travelling to find a city with places as good as those in Wakefield.

He said: “We need to get around the country and find some place to rival these because they know what they’re doing in this city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They know what they want in their hearts and they know what they want in their bellies.”

He previously gave a perfect 10 rating to Abdul’s on Broadway in Lupset and visited the Pie Shop off Westgate last month.

Danny is a director of Sparkle Community Media CIC, which has a YouTube and podcasting studio at The Ridings.

He will be raising money to support a content creators academy – a community group he will set up with Sparkle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets are free. Search Rate My Takeaway on eventbrite.com.

Danny MalinWakefieldYouTube