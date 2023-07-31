The motel, which opened in 1969, has been branded as one of Yorkshire’s staples – famously not closing its doors at all for over five decades.

The restaurant and takeaway offers a wide selection of hot sandwiches, burgers, pies, and meat from the grill. It also serves ‘The Famous Breakfast Special’ which people from all over the country make a pilgrimage to come and try.

Danny – a former butcher at Malcom Michaels in Leeds Kirkgate Market – started rating takeaways three years ago and has amassed a cult-like following, with over 600,000 YouTube subscribers.

Danny's videographer set down a massive box of food which only cost £16 in total. Image: Rate My Takeaway.

After arriving in his branded Rate My Takeaway Volkswagen Transporter van at the Redbeck Motel, Danny made his order and, after setting down his customary portable table and chair, his videographer set down a massive box of food, which he purchased for only £16.

He ordered a full English breakfast - which comes with chips and bread and butter – and a steak and kidney pie with chips and vegetables – which both came with a free pudding and a bottle of water.

Danny said: “We started off with the full English. The sausages were nice, they are your standard cafe sausage. The bacon had a really nice thickness and the eggs were fried to perfection. The beans were nice and soft, and we had some bread and butter and a box of chips.

"For £7 you get a steak and kidney pie, peas, carrots, cabbage, a box of chips, and a cup of gravy. There was a lot of meat in the pie. Unfortunately, I can’t stand the taste of kidney, but the steak has a beautiful taste to it. We also had two free desserts with custard.

"For value for money, this is one of the best. You can come down here and get a breakfast or a home cooked meal, it is something that your grandma would make. It is basic – carrots, peas, cabbage – it is spot on. It reminds me of going on road trips with my grandfather.”